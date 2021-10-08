Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €87.10 ($102.47) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.30 ($116.82).

GXI opened at €78.00 ($91.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

