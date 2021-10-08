Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

GRPTF stock remained flat at $$16.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Getlink has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

