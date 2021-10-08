Giant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $97,217.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 88.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00046291 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001228 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 17,986,513 coins and its circulating supply is 17,949,018 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

