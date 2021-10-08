Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.38% of Gildan Activewear worth $27,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

