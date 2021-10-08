Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.38% of Gildan Activewear worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

