GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,241 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,012 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

