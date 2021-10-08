Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 425

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 358.45 ($4.68) on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 369.07 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 538.16.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.