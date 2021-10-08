Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.88. 23,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,949. Glencore has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.