Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLNCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

GLNCY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 402,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

