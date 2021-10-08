Glitch (GLCH) Price Reaches $0.76

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Glitch has a total market cap of $60.24 million and $973,039.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00143055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00092433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.15 or 0.99858693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.06485208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

