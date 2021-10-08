Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.29.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

