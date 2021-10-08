Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 5.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $42,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

