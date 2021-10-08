Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,917. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

