Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $161.25. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,917. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

