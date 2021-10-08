Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 6,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.