Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.