Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) were up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 8,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.74.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.