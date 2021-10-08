Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

GXTG stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

