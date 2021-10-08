Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,936 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Gold Fields worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.