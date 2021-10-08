Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 46,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,705,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

