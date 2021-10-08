Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Up 2.9%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 381,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 550,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of analysts have commented on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

