Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 59,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,058 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after buying an additional 339,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 971,135 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

