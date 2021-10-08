Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 2,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 58,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

About Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

