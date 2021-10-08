GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Shares Down 1.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 258,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 314,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

GLDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $179.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in GoldMining by 34.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in GoldMining by 58.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Company Profile (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

