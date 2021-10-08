Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Trading Up 2.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) shares were up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 1,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDFF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.