Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 0.3%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. 356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Goodman Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.