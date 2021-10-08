Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.49

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as low as $9.30. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.