Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $69,739.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

