Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.43. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

