Graham Charlton Acquires 8 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graham Charlton purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,952 ($25.50) per share, with a total value of £156.16 ($204.02).

LON:SCT traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,952 ($25.50). 143,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,433. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,089.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,919.71.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

