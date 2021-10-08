Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara Buys 61,475 Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 61,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $13.35. 296,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,458. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $38,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.