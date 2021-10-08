Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.38. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 3,042 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.