Graviocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $312.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00326999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.