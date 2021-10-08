Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 2,055.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Gravity worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 36.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $90.00 on Friday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $625.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 18.15%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.