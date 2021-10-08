Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Up 0.5%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.21. 37,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 61,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$926.16 million and a P/E ratio of -154.38.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total transaction of C$650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,616,680.75.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

