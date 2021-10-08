Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Earns Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 163.79% from the company’s current price.

GPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of GPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.78. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.