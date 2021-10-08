Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,116,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.73% of Great Western Bancorp worth $266,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

GWB stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.