Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $20.94 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

