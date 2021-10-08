Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Grin has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,162.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.78 or 0.06625901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00326900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.01 or 0.01107785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00099950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.35 or 0.00513922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00357139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00326373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,807,200 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

