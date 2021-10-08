Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.30% of Grocery Outlet worth $76,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,068,870 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

