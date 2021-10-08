Grumpy Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00227103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00103392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

