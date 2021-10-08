Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.33

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

