Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

