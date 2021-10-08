Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.85 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $315,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

