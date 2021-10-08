Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 12,925 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Guild alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.