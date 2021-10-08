Gulden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,071.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 5% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $40,071.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00326094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,497,541 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

