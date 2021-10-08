H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $37,316.80.

On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65.

On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10.

TNET stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. 130,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 93.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

