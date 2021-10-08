Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.0889

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00144016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.92 or 0.99927241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.60 or 0.06509225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,599,185 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

