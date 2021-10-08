Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

