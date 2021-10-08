Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.80. 6,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 54,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of C$207.57 million and a PE ratio of -23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.66.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

